Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $5.05 Million Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,721. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50.

