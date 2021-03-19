Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,135,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,218,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 1,480,595 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,171,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,082,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 141,754.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,372 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,826. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

