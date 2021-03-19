Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $1,504,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,432.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.56 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

