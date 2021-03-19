CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a report issued on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE CNX opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

