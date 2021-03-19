Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.