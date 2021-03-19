Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.82

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.82 and last traded at $48.52, with a volume of 3094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

