Coin Artist Price Hits $2.99 on Major Exchanges (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Coin Artist has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $70,827.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Artist token can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00005116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.29 or 0.00631046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00068727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024513 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00034023 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (COIN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801.

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

