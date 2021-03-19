CoinFi (COFI) Price Up 184.2% This Week

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 116.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 184.2% against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $329,510.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.81 or 0.00624722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00068388 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00024878 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi (COFI) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.