Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 335,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,903,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $76.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

