Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CXP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -343.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,155,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,327,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,844,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.