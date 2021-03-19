Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Commerce Bancshares traded as high as $81.92 and last traded at $81.92, with a volume of 187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $148,321.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,397.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

About Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.