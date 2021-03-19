Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CMC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

