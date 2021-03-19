Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Commerzbank from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerzbank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.81. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.17.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

