Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Emso Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

NYSE:SID opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.