Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.68

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 10592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

Several research firms have commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,157. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 861,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 524,772 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

