Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €87.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COP. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

ETR:COP opened at €70.30 ($82.71) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.36. Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €46.50 ($54.71) and a fifty-two week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 46.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €76.82.

About Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

Compugroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology services for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

