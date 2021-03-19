ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $73.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

NYSE:COP opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,990,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $78,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

