ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $61.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.24, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

