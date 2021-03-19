Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CLR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Continental Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE:CLR opened at $25.38 on Monday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

