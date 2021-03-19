Contrasting Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) & Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Datadog has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q2 has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Q2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog -1.39% 0.38% 0.23% Q2 -30.34% -4.99% -2.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Q2 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Datadog and Q2, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 1 11 10 0 2.41 Q2 0 5 9 0 2.64

Datadog currently has a consensus price target of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.55%. Q2 has a consensus price target of $121.73, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Datadog is more favorable than Q2.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datadog and Q2’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million 69.18 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -545.93 Q2 $315.48 million 18.60 -$70.88 million ($0.44) -239.86

Datadog has higher revenue and earnings than Q2. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q2, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Datadog beats Q2 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution. It also provides Q2 Business Solutions, a digital banking solutions to commercial end users; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product; Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information. In addition, the company offers Q2 Gro, a digital account opening, and digital sales and marketing platform; Q2 Biller Direct, a bill payment solution; Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool; and Q2 Caliper Software Development Kit. Futher, it provides Q2 Contextual PFM, which allows end users to add external accounts and view them together with internal accounts on digital banking home page; Q2 Goals that enables end users to establish and save towards specific savings goals; Q2 Cloud Lending, a digital lending and leasing platform; PrecisionLender platform, a cloud-based, data-driven sales enablement, pricing, and portfolio management solution; and Q2 BaaS, a portfolio of open API financial services. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Austin, Texas.

