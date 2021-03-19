Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $628.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post sales of $628.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $660.47 million. Copart reported sales of $550.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $13,034,851 in the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,974,000 after acquiring an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after purchasing an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,111. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

