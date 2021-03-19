Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572,065 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 315,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 833.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 231,329 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.