Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,168 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

