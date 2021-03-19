Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,222 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 153.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $337.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.