Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,220 shares of company stock worth $36,760,473 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $243.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $248.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.45.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

