Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $649,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.24.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $474.68 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.01 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

