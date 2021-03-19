Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $755,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE ES opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

