Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $884,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

