Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,936,000 after acquiring an additional 80,851 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total transaction of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,101 shares of company stock valued at $19,828,135. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys stock opened at $227.39 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.