Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $254,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JCI opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.53. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

