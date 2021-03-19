Cormark Increases Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$25.50

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$22.25 to C$25.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

ISV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE ISV traded up C$0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,223. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$12.02 and a 12 month high of C$24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.43 million and a PE ratio of 20.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.08.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

