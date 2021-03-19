Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,136. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

