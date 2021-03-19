Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.26

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.19, with a volume of 387076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.

CJR.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -8.00%.

About Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.