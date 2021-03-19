CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $979.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $904.58.

Shares of CSGP opened at $805.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $867.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $869.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,058,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 266.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

