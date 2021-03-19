Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $305.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

Shares of COUP opened at $249.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -117.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,849.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,213 shares of company stock valued at $44,413,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

