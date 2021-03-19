Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Logistics Group Inc. offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. The company services include asset-based expedited, dedicated and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management and freight brokerage capability. Covenant Logistics Group Inc., formerly known as Covenant Transportation Group Inc., is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVLG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 260,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,741. The stock has a market cap of $334.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $21.77.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $225.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

