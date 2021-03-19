Covesting Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.90 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 63.2% against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a total market cap of $9.90 million and $118,453.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00638097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034972 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

COV is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.