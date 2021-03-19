Cowen Increases Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Price Target to $48.00

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDS-A opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.02.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.