Craig Hallum Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $117.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock’s previous close.

OLLI has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $86.01 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.