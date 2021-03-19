Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $31,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 44,539 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $286.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.81 and its 200 day moving average is $237.21. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $294.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.