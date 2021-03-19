Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sony were worth $33,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sony by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Sony by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sony by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Sony by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Sony stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

