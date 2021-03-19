Credit Suisse AG Has $42.83 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sysco were worth $42,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sysco by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after buying an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $118,840,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sysco by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,070,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,757,000 after purchasing an additional 743,422 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $51,148,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,125.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

