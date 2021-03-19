Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,367 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 2.83% of Cellectis worth $32,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLLS. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 134.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Cellectis stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Cellectis S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $847.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

