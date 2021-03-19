Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $37,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $597.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $241.21 and a 1 year high of $626.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $588.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $557.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

