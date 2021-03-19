Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of NVR worth $35,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of NVR by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NVR by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth $30,313,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,421.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,125.00 and a twelve month high of $4,832.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,614.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,248.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $64.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,023.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

