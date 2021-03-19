Credit Suisse Group Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $64.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.59.

L Brands stock opened at $60.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in L Brands by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 174,305 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,282,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

