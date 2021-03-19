Credit Suisse Group Boosts Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target to $8.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.04.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,740.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 59,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 56,472 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

