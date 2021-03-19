Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

CS stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Suisse Group (CS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.