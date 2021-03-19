Credit Suisse Group Raises Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $19.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

NYSE CWK opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.05.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.