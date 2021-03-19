Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€11.50” Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. (INGA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.93 ($11.69).

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

